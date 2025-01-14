Left Menu

IAEA Chief Grossi's Crucial Visit to Russia Amid Nuclear Safety Concerns

Rafael Grossi, the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is set to visit Russia in February. His visit follows discussions with both Russia and Ukraine aimed at safeguarding nuclear power plants located near conflict zones as the war approaches its third year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:26 IST
IAEA Chief Grossi's Crucial Visit to Russia Amid Nuclear Safety Concerns
Rafael Grossi
  • Country:
  • Russia

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is scheduled to visit Russia in February. This visit is crucial as Grossi seeks to address safety concerns surrounding nuclear power stations near the ongoing conflict zones in Ukraine.

Grossi has been actively engaged in discussions with both Russian and Ukrainian officials to ensure the protection of these critical energy infrastructures. His efforts are part of a broader initiative to maintain nuclear safety amidst the nearly three-year-old war.

The upcoming visit underscores the importance of international cooperation in mitigating potential nuclear risks associated with the conflict, highlighting Grossi's pivotal role in these diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025