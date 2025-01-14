IAEA Chief Grossi's Crucial Visit to Russia Amid Nuclear Safety Concerns

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is scheduled to visit Russia in February. This visit is crucial as Grossi seeks to address safety concerns surrounding nuclear power stations near the ongoing conflict zones in Ukraine.

Grossi has been actively engaged in discussions with both Russian and Ukrainian officials to ensure the protection of these critical energy infrastructures. His efforts are part of a broader initiative to maintain nuclear safety amidst the nearly three-year-old war.

The upcoming visit underscores the importance of international cooperation in mitigating potential nuclear risks associated with the conflict, highlighting Grossi's pivotal role in these diplomatic efforts.

