Massive Rs 5000 Crore Railway Overhaul for Maha Kumbh 2025

The Indian Railways, led by Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has invested Rs 5000 crore in redeveloping railway stations near Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025. The event is expected to draw 450 million devotees, with 13,000 trains facilitating transportation. Major stations in Delhi are also receiving significant upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 14:43 IST
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to infrastructure, Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a Rs 5000 crore investment aimed at redeveloping railway stations around Prayagraj to facilitate the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025. Speaking at a press conference, Vaishnaw detailed how these developments enable the evacuation of over a crore of devotees daily, up from 40 lakh previously.

Vaishnaw elaborated on the enhancements under the Modi administration, highlighting a jump in the railway budget from Rs 96 crore to Rs 582 crore. He noted ongoing redevelopment projects at 13 Delhi stations. Significant transformations include the Safdarjung Station upgrade to G7 standards, while Brjwasan and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations will serve as critical terminals for trains to western and southern India, respectively.

The railway network is operating over 13,000 trains, with 3,000 special trains pressed into service to handle the influx of devotees. The Maha Kumbh, attracting a projected 450 million attendees, underscores the spiritual and cultural heritage of India. Key dates for rituals include Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

