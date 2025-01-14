Spiritual Symphony: Captivating Energy at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh

Spiritual leader Jaya Kishori has called upon people to witness the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, noting the unique energy generated by such a massive gathering. According to Kishori, the event offers a unique combination of peace, knowledge, spirituality, and culture, drawing thousands despite the cold weather.

During a boat ride at Triveni Sangam with Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, Kishori expressed awe at the collective emotion of devotees. "The energy created by such a large assembly cannot be felt on ordinary days," she remarked, lauding the contribution of Yogi and Modi in promoting yoga.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati and Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya also shared their spiritual insights, praising the state government's efforts in organizing the event. Meanwhile, state official Amrit Abhijat reported that the first day of Amrit Snan saw about two crore devotees taking the holy dip at Sangam, reflecting the power and reach of Sanatana Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)