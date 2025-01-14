Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's High-Stakes Missile and Drone Strikes on Russia

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has launched a significant offensive against Russia, utilizing U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles and UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, alongside a wave of 146 drones.

According to Russia's defense ministry, all Western missiles fired at the Bryansk region were successfully intercepted, while 146 drones were neutralized outside the war zone. Despite these defenses, Ukraine's attacks caused extensive damage, including fires at a munitions storage facility and an oil refinery.

As the tension mounts, Russia has vowed retaliation, intensifying the fraught relations between Moscow and the West. Flight restrictions are now imposed across multiple Russian airports, underscoring the escalating crisis. The situation has sparked discussions about potential global impacts and the precarious nature of worldwide peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)