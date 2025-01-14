Left Menu

NIA Arrests Accused in BJP Leader Attack Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal

The NIA has apprehended Md Amir, an accused in the attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal. The assault occurred during a politically charged period, highlighting tensions surrounding a high-profile protest and a significant rape-murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:47 IST
NIA Arrests Accused in BJP Leader Attack Amid Political Tensions in West Bengal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended an absconding suspect involved in the mob attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal. According to a statement made on Tuesday, the accused, identified as Md Amir alias Sonu, was taken into custody from Bhatpara, North 24 Pargana district, on Monday. A non-bailable warrant had been issued against Amir in connection with the case.

The attack on Pandey and his entourage occurred near gate No 3 of the Anglo Indian Jute Mill staff quarters in Bhatpara on August 28, 2024. During the incident, two individuals, including Pandey's driver, sustained gunshot injuries. The NIA assumed control of the investigation and officially re-registered the case in October of the previous year, continuing its probe diligently.

Pandey accused individuals affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of perpetrating the assault, alleging they fired shots at his vehicle and injured two people. The attack coincided with the BJP's 12-hour strike against police actions during the participants' march to the state secretariat, Nabbana, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the alleged rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The alleged rape-murder, which transpired in August 2024, ignited nationwide protests and demands for justice for the victim, bringing significant attention to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025