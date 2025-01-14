Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Ukraine's Unprecedented Missile Strikes on Russia

Ukraine's military has targeted Russia with a series of missile and drone attacks, fired from U.S. and British technologies. After strikes up to 680 miles deep into Russian territory, including oil and chemical plants, Russia vows retaliation. This conflict has heightened tensions between Moscow and the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military launched an aggressive offensive against Russia, using six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic and six UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, along with 146 drone strikes. This marks one of the most significant escalations in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported successful interceptions of all incoming Western missiles aiming at the Bryansk region and several other drones outside the primary conflict areas. Two additional Storm Shadows were downed over the Black Sea, leading to vows of retaliation from Moscow against the Kyiv regime.

In striking at least 680 miles into Russian territory, Ukraine targeted vital infrastructure, including oil, chemical, and ammunition plants across multiple regions. As the military conflict intensifies, global tensions rise, harkening back to the days of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and casting a shadow over international diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

