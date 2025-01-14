Ukraine's military launched an aggressive offensive against Russia, using six U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic and six UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, along with 146 drone strikes. This marks one of the most significant escalations in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported successful interceptions of all incoming Western missiles aiming at the Bryansk region and several other drones outside the primary conflict areas. Two additional Storm Shadows were downed over the Black Sea, leading to vows of retaliation from Moscow against the Kyiv regime.

In striking at least 680 miles into Russian territory, Ukraine targeted vital infrastructure, including oil, chemical, and ammunition plants across multiple regions. As the military conflict intensifies, global tensions rise, harkening back to the days of the Cuban Missile Crisis, and casting a shadow over international diplomatic relations.

