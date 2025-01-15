Political Tensions Rise in South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean police forces were seen trying to gain access to President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence. The operation, captured live on Wednesday, signals a new phase in the mounting political turmoil.

Authorities were poised to execute an arrest warrant for the impeached leader, putting further scrutiny on the country's governance. The move comes amid heightened political tensions and could have significant implications.

As investigations unfold, South Korea faces growing national and international attention, scrutinizing the stability of its political landscape and the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)