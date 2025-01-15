Left Menu

Srinagar Police Crack Down on Sectarian Slander

Srinagar Police are actively pursuing legal action against individuals making derogatory sectarian remarks online. This comes amid concerns about attempts to incite division through malicious content. Authorities warn that such actions, including sharing defamatory content, will be met with strict legal repercussions.

Authorities in Srinagar are taking decisive action against individuals accused of making derogatory sectarian remarks on social media. The police have confirmed that they are interrogating suspects at local stations, with legal proceedings imminent. This development underscores a broader crackdown on hate speech within the region.

In recent months, individuals with harmful intentions have reportedly used social media platforms to spread sectarian slander, raising concerns about potential social divides. Srinagar Police have sounded a stern warning, emphasizing the legal risks associated with engaging in or disseminating such content.

Officials are reiterating their resolve to enforce strict penalties against those who engage in or propagate sectarian insults. As investigations proceed, the public is cautioned that the full force of the law will be applied to those found guilty of inciting communal disharmony.

