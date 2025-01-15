Left Menu

Rupee Woes: Government Considers Higher Tariffs to Stabilize Currency

In response to the rupee's significant decline, EY Chief Policy Advisor DK Srivastava suggests the government may increase import tariffs in the upcoming Budget. This move aims to reduce the demand for U.S. dollars and mitigate currency depreciation. The proposal reflects a broader strategy for economic protectionism.

  India

In a bid to counter the alarming depreciation of the rupee, the government is considering the imposition of higher tariffs on imports in the forthcoming Budget, as suggested by EY Chief Policy Advisor DK Srivastava. Such a strategy is seen as a means to decrease the demand for U.S. dollars from importers.

The rupee's value hit an unprecedented low of 86.70 against the dollar on January 13, marking the steepest single-day fall in nearly two years. Srivastava noted that this challenge is acute for policymakers, affecting both fiscal and monetary strategies, as global financial dynamics shift favorably toward a recovering U.S. economy.

The esteemed economist and adviser to the 15th Finance Commission indicated that increased tariffs could not only bolster the domestic industry but also potentially enhance import duty revenue. This aligns with the broader policy of Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to nurture local production while safeguarding the economy.

