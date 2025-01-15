Dare Square Rally Lights Up Bhubaneswar on Makar Sankranti

The 'Dare Square' motorcycle rally, a partnership between the Indian Navy's INS Ranvijay and Bajaj Auto's Pulsar, paused in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, on Makar Sankranti, the Indian Navy's Eastern Command reports. 'Ahoy Bhubaneswar,' they announced on X, marking the event's visit to the 'City of Gods' on January 14.

The journey, part of a celebration for INS Ranvijay's 37th anniversary, aims to promote mental health and resilience. Highlighting the motorcycle tour's educational side, the rally engaged with students at Sainik School in Bhubaneswar, linking cultural festivities with youth empowerment.

Flagged off on January 13 by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena from Visakhapatnam, the rally will cover Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, concluding at the Dogra Regimental Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. This initiative also mirrors the synergy between the Indian Navy and the Dogra Regiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)