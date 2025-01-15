Left Menu

Dare Square Rally Lights Up Bhubaneswar on Makar Sankranti

The 'Dare Square' motorcycle rally, a collaboration between INS Ranvijay and Bajaj Auto, halted in Bhubaneswar on Makar Sankranti, promoting mental health and showcasing maritime heritage. Flagged off in Visakhapatnam, it spans Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, culminating in Ayodhya, celebrating INS Ranvijay's 37th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 11:25 IST
Dare Square Rally Lights Up Bhubaneswar on Makar Sankranti
'Dare Square' rally participants pose with Navy officials and schoolchildren in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. (Photo/@IN_EasternFleet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Dare Square' motorcycle rally, a partnership between the Indian Navy's INS Ranvijay and Bajaj Auto's Pulsar, paused in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, on Makar Sankranti, the Indian Navy's Eastern Command reports. 'Ahoy Bhubaneswar,' they announced on X, marking the event's visit to the 'City of Gods' on January 14.

The journey, part of a celebration for INS Ranvijay's 37th anniversary, aims to promote mental health and resilience. Highlighting the motorcycle tour's educational side, the rally engaged with students at Sainik School in Bhubaneswar, linking cultural festivities with youth empowerment.

Flagged off on January 13 by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena from Visakhapatnam, the rally will cover Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar, concluding at the Dogra Regimental Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. This initiative also mirrors the synergy between the Indian Navy and the Dogra Regiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025