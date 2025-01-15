Bridging Payment Borders: NIPL and Magnati's Landmark UPI Partnership in the Middle East

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has forged a strategic alliance with UAE's payment solution expert, Magnati, to propel QR-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in the Middle East. This initiative targets Indian tourists, facilitating smooth payments via point-of-sale terminals across the region.

With the partnership, NIPL seeks to significantly enhance the UPI payment infrastructure in the UAE, paving the way for Indian travelers to utilize UPI during their visits. The move underscores the growing footprint of India's real-time payment system on the global stage, leveraging its success with over 16 billion transactions recorded in December 2024.

Initially, UPI payments will be accepted at Dubai Duty Free, elevating the shopping experience for Indian visitors. Plans are in place to extend this payment ecosystem to various sectors including retail, hospitality, transport, and supermarkets. This development heralds a new benchmark for global payment interoperability, strengthening economic and cultural ties between India and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)