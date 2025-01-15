Dewatering Operations in Dima Hasao: A Race Against Time

In Assam's Dima Hasao district, intense dewatering efforts persist as authorities struggle to locate five workers trapped in a coal quarry for ten days. Pumps from ONGC and Coal India have notably lowered water levels, though progress remains heartbreaking.

The miners became trapped on January 6 when flooding bared its ruthless face inside the quarry. Tragically, only four bodies were retrieved amidst joint army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and local administration rescue operations.

With the water level gradually decreasing, further assessment will continue. Although divers stand by for additional searches, hope diminishes for the remaining miners. Authorities are deploying an ROV for deeper insight into the situation, as families seek closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)