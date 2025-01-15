Left Menu

Dewatering Operations in Dima Hasao: A Race Against Time

Efforts continue in Assam's Dima Hasao district to dewater a coal quarry where five workers have been trapped for ten days. Despite pumping efforts, only four bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operations are ongoing, involving multiple agencies, but hopes for survival are dwindling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:32 IST
Dewatering Operations in Dima Hasao: A Race Against Time
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Dima Hasao district, intense dewatering efforts persist as authorities struggle to locate five workers trapped in a coal quarry for ten days. Pumps from ONGC and Coal India have notably lowered water levels, though progress remains heartbreaking.

The miners became trapped on January 6 when flooding bared its ruthless face inside the quarry. Tragically, only four bodies were retrieved amidst joint army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF, and local administration rescue operations.

With the water level gradually decreasing, further assessment will continue. Although divers stand by for additional searches, hope diminishes for the remaining miners. Authorities are deploying an ROV for deeper insight into the situation, as families seek closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025