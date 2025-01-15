HTX Charting New Frontiers: Innovation and Trust in the Crypto Era

HTX, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled its annual report, 'Embracing Global Growth with Innovation and Trust,' detailing significant milestones achieved in 2024 while setting an ambitious roadmap for 2025.

The report highlights explosive growth, with the platform acquiring 3 million new users and doubling its trading volume to $2.4 trillion. This success has been attributed to pioneering events and engagement strategies, further enhancing user participation.

In 2025, HTX plans to capitalize on emerging opportunities by enhancing product offerings and strengthening global operations, aiming to remain a prominent player in the evolving crypto landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)