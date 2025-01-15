IIT Madras Hosts Third Kashi Tamil Sangamam to Foster Cultural Unity

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is gearing up to host the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a cultural event initiated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Scheduled from February 15 to 24, the event seeks to explore historical and cultural connections between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, two prominent centers of ancient Indian learning.

Registrations for participation are open across five categories through the event's portal, with Banaras Hindu University hosting it in Varanasi. According to Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, around 1,000 participants from Tamil Nadu, encompassing diverse demographics such as students, farmers, and professionals, will partake in this cultural exchange. Additionally, a group of 200 students from central universities will visit local landmarks.

This edition aligns with the Maha Kumbh Mela, offering attendees a chance to participate in 'Shahi Snan'. The event's theme focuses on Sage Agasthyar's impact on Siddha Medicine, classical Tamil literature, and national cultural unity. Exhibitions, seminars, and workshops will celebrate his legacy. Previous editions of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam drew significant engagement from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, prompting this year's installment.

