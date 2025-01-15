Left Menu

IIT Madras Hosts Third Kashi Tamil Sangamam to Foster Cultural Unity

IIT Madras is set to organize the third Kashi Tamil Sangamam from February 15 to 24. The event, held in Varanasi, aims to explore cultural ties between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi. Participants will engage in various activities, highlighting Sage Agasthyar's contributions to medicine and literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:02 IST
IIT Madras Hosts Third Kashi Tamil Sangamam to Foster Cultural Unity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras is gearing up to host the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a cultural event initiated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Scheduled from February 15 to 24, the event seeks to explore historical and cultural connections between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi, two prominent centers of ancient Indian learning.

Registrations for participation are open across five categories through the event's portal, with Banaras Hindu University hosting it in Varanasi. According to Professor V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, around 1,000 participants from Tamil Nadu, encompassing diverse demographics such as students, farmers, and professionals, will partake in this cultural exchange. Additionally, a group of 200 students from central universities will visit local landmarks.

This edition aligns with the Maha Kumbh Mela, offering attendees a chance to participate in 'Shahi Snan'. The event's theme focuses on Sage Agasthyar's impact on Siddha Medicine, classical Tamil literature, and national cultural unity. Exhibitions, seminars, and workshops will celebrate his legacy. Previous editions of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam drew significant engagement from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, prompting this year's installment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025