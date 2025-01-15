Tensions have intensified in Moldova's Transdniestria region, as it endures severe power cuts due to halted Russian gas supplies. The enclave, reliant on Gazprom, has faced shortages since the New Year after the suspension occurred over an unresolved Moldovan debt totaling $709 million.

Transdniestria's leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, anticipates that ongoing talks in Moscow will soon resume gas deliveries essential for heating and electricity generation, describing it as critical humanitarian aid. However, Russian authorities have yet to comment on the potential re-initiation of gas exports to the region.

This gas shortage has exacerbated political tensions, with accusations against Moldova and Ukraine for not extending the transit deal, a move purportedly aimed at undermining Russia's ongoing military actions. Moldova's Prime Minister Dorin Recean asserts these difficulties are being used to destabilize the government ahead of elections, pushing pro-Russian factions to the fore.

(With inputs from agencies.)