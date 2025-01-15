Amit Shah to Unveil India's First Archaeological Experiential Museum in Vadnagar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Archaeological Experiential Museum and Vadnagar Sports Complex in Gujarat, highlighting Vadnagar's 2,500-year history. The museum provides an immersive archaeological experience, showcasing over 5,000 artifacts. A film on PM Modi and urban development projects will also be introduced during the event.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate an Archaeological Experiential Museum along with the Vadnagar Sports Complex in the historic city of Vadnagar, Gujarat, on Thursday. Shah will also oversee the launch of urban development initiatives and beautification projects as part of the Heritage Complex Development Scheme.
Spanning 12,500 square meters and costing Rs 298 crore, the museum stands as India's first of its kind, offering a deep dive into Vadnagar's rich cultural tapestry spanning 2,500 years. The facility houses over 5,000 diverse artifacts, from ceramics and coins to ancient DNA and skeletal remains, spread across nine thematic galleries.
Accompanying the museum is a significant sports complex in Mehsana, developed over 34,235 square meters at Rs 33.50 crore. The sports complex demonstrates the state's dedication to enhancing sports infrastructure. Facilities include an AstroTurf football field, traditional soil-based sports courts, and a 200-bed hostel, paving the path for grassroots sports development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
