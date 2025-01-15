Sprott's New Silver ETF: A Shimmering Investment Opportunity
Sprott Asset Management has introduced a new silver miners and physical silver ETF. This fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index by investing predominantly in its securities. Silver's dual significance as a precious and critical industrial metal is emphasized by Sprott's CEO.
Sprott Asset Management LP has expanded its portfolio of critical materials ETFs with the launch of a new fund focused on silver miners and physical silver.
The Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, unveiled on Wednesday, aims to follow the performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index. To achieve this, it plans to invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities within the index, which includes silver producers, developers, explorers, and physical silver.
Sprott's CEO, John Ciampaglia, highlighted silver's potential, noting its dual role as both a precious and an essential industrial metal. This move comes as spot silver climbs over 1%, trading at $30.3 per ounce, continuing a trend that saw it rise 21.5% in 2024.
