Sprott's New Silver ETF: A Shimmering Investment Opportunity

Sprott Asset Management LP has expanded its portfolio of critical materials ETFs with the launch of a new fund focused on silver miners and physical silver.

The Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF, unveiled on Wednesday, aims to follow the performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners Index. To achieve this, it plans to invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities within the index, which includes silver producers, developers, explorers, and physical silver.

Sprott's CEO, John Ciampaglia, highlighted silver's potential, noting its dual role as both a precious and an essential industrial metal. This move comes as spot silver climbs over 1%, trading at $30.3 per ounce, continuing a trend that saw it rise 21.5% in 2024.

