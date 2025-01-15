Left Menu

Affordable MRI Test Services Launched at Bhopal's JP Hospital

Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla inaugurated an MRI test center at Bhopal's JP Hospital, offering affordable scans at Rs 1338. It's free for Ayushman cardholders. Established via a PPP model, it marks the first district hospital in the state with MRI facilities. Additional heart treatment units are forthcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:29 IST
Affordable MRI Test Services Launched at Bhopal's JP Hospital
Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla (Photo / X @rshuklabjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla has officially inaugurated a cutting-edge MRI test service center at Bhopal District's Jai Prakash (JP) Hospital. The facility promises affordability, with MRI scans priced at Rs 1338, and offers free services to Ayushman cardholders admitted to the hospital.

The MRI machine has been installed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring no government expenditure, Shukla revealed. The cost of the scan is competitive, offering rates significantly lower than both central government and market standards. Within the hospital, Ayushman cardholders can avail of MRI services at no cost, the deputy CM stated.

In addition to the MRI services, Shukla announced the upcoming introduction of a Cath-Lab and an Open Heart Surgery facility under the PPP policy. These are expected to be operational in the coming months. Furthermore, plans for a 100-bed heart treatment unit at JP Hospital were disclosed, aiming to enhance Bhopal District Hospital's cardiac care capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025