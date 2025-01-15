Affordable MRI Test Services Launched at Bhopal's JP Hospital
Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla inaugurated an MRI test center at Bhopal's JP Hospital, offering affordable scans at Rs 1338. It's free for Ayushman cardholders. Established via a PPP model, it marks the first district hospital in the state with MRI facilities. Additional heart treatment units are forthcoming.
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla has officially inaugurated a cutting-edge MRI test service center at Bhopal District's Jai Prakash (JP) Hospital. The facility promises affordability, with MRI scans priced at Rs 1338, and offers free services to Ayushman cardholders admitted to the hospital.
The MRI machine has been installed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, ensuring no government expenditure, Shukla revealed. The cost of the scan is competitive, offering rates significantly lower than both central government and market standards. Within the hospital, Ayushman cardholders can avail of MRI services at no cost, the deputy CM stated.
In addition to the MRI services, Shukla announced the upcoming introduction of a Cath-Lab and an Open Heart Surgery facility under the PPP policy. These are expected to be operational in the coming months. Furthermore, plans for a 100-bed heart treatment unit at JP Hospital were disclosed, aiming to enhance Bhopal District Hospital's cardiac care capabilities.
