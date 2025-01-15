Maharashtra MLA Critiques Congress: Praise for Modi's Governance
Independent Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana criticized Rahul Gandhi's leadership, praising PM Modi for completing tasks Congress couldn't. The statement followed a non-political gathering of PM Modi with ruling coalition MLAs. BJP and allies emphasized developmental focus while dismissing Rahul's critiques as immature.
- Country:
- India
In a pronounced critique, Independent Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of failing to achieve legislative goals during his tenure, emphasizing that tasks left incomplete by Gandhi are now being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rana remarked that while Gandhi should focus on discourse, Modi is successfully taking action.
Rana's statements came during a period of heightened tension as Rahul Gandhi asserted that the Congress and its ally parties are in conflict not just with the BJP but against the larger Indian state. During an informal gathering with MLAs from the ruling coalition, PM Modi engaged in what Rana described as a 'familial meeting' without any political discussions.
State minister and Shiv Sena MLA Shambhuraj Desai affirmed the absence of political topics during the meeting, which he described as a casual meal involving various members of the Mahayuti coalition. Elsewhere, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Sirsat highlighted PM Modi's advice on maintaining public presence and personal health. Sirsat also criticized Rahul Gandhi for what he saw as immature political statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
