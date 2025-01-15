Left Menu

Michigan Governor Warns Against Tariffs

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer cautioned that suggested 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports could harm the U.S. auto industry, elevate vehicle prices, and advantage China. These tariffs could disrupt supply chains and reduce jobs on both sides of the border, posing national security concerns.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a stark warning on Wednesday about the potential 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada that President-elect Donald Trump has proposed. She emphasized that such tariffs could severely impact the U.S. auto industry.

Speaking in Detroit, the Democratic governor highlighted that imposing these tariffs would disrupt supply chains, slow down production lines, and result in job losses on both sides of the border. She noted that 70% of auto parts manufactured in Michigan are exported to neighboring countries.

Governor Whitmer stressed that the primary beneficiary of such tariffs would be China, as it undermines the American auto ecosystem. She labeled the issue as one of national security, underscoring the broader economic implications of the proposed tariffs.

