Rajnath Singh Charts Vision for India's Future-Ready Armed Forces
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stresses the urgency for the Indian Armed Forces to modernize, adapting to new warfare dynamics amid global geopolitical shifts. Speaking at the Army Day event in Pune, he highlighted the necessity of a strong military and self-reliance in defence manufacturing to achieve strategic autonomy by 2047.
During the 77th Army Day celebrations in Pune, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the urgency for India's Armed Forces to evolve into a modern combat machine. He highlighted the increasing prevalence of unconventional warfare methods, citing dynamic global geopolitics and the emergence of non-state actors as primary concerns.
Addressing senior Army officials at the 'Gaurav Gatha' event, Singh noted the unpredictable nature of future conflicts, influenced significantly by technological advances. He emphasized the importance of cyber and space domains, advocating for comprehensive capacity building to foster military strength essential for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047.
Singh also highlighted the critical need for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, detailing India's progress towards 'Aatmanirbharta'. He pointed to substantial domestic defence production and export growth, affirming the government's commitment to bolstering the Armed Forces with advanced weaponry and platforms. Announcing 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms', Singh revealed a strategic plan to modernize India's military capabilities.
