Evolving Warfare: Indian Army's Technological Leap
The Indian Army is evolving rapidly, leveraging new-age technologies to stay ahead of adversaries. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan underscores the role of technology and evolving tactics. He emphasizes the importance of empowering personnel with tech skills to meet modern challenges while upholding army traditions.
Modern warfare is witnessing a rapid evolution, and the Indian Army is poised to embrace this transformation with the integration of cutting-edge technologies and innovative tactics, as emphasized by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. His remarks came during the Army Day celebrations.
General Chauhan highlighted the 'indomitable' spirit of the Indian Army, defining it as a pillar of India's security. He dwelled on the army's legacy of adapting to challenges and maintaining readiness and operational excellence, traits that continue to safeguard national sovereignty.
With warfare dynamics progressively shifting to encompass cyber, space, and cognitive domains, and the increased use of artificial intelligence and robotics, Gen Chauhan called for technological advancements within the army. He stressed the need for enhanced tech acumen among personnel to remain ahead of potential adversaries.
