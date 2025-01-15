Uttarakhand to Expand Accident Insurance for Private Bus Passengers

In a significant move towards enhancing public safety, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced plans to extend accident insurance benefits to passengers traveling on private buses. This directive aims to ensure uniform compensation for both government and private bus operators, marking a pivotal shift in the state's insurance policies.

The Chief Minister has tasked the Secretary of Transport with drafting a proposal within the next 10 days. Presently, victims of bus accidents in Uttarakhand receive a total assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund and the Road Safety Fund. This effort seeks to align the compensation offered by private operators, doubling the relief to Rs 10 lakh.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, CM Dhami underlined the importance of equalizing the financial aid provided to families affected by such tragedies. He called for the new Road Safety Manual to be presented soon and pushed for swifter implementation of safety measures, including road enforcement, vehicle fitness checks, and driver health evaluations, to prioritize passenger safety.

