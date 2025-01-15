Left Menu

Uttarakhand to Expand Accident Insurance for Private Bus Passengers

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami moves to extend accident insurance benefits to private bus passengers. A proposal is urged within 10 days for uniform compensation in government and private buses. Current aid totals Rs 10 lakh. Enhanced road safety measures are also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:57 IST
Uttarakhand to Expand Accident Insurance for Private Bus Passengers
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing public safety, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced plans to extend accident insurance benefits to passengers traveling on private buses. This directive aims to ensure uniform compensation for both government and private bus operators, marking a pivotal shift in the state's insurance policies.

The Chief Minister has tasked the Secretary of Transport with drafting a proposal within the next 10 days. Presently, victims of bus accidents in Uttarakhand receive a total assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund and the Road Safety Fund. This effort seeks to align the compensation offered by private operators, doubling the relief to Rs 10 lakh.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, CM Dhami underlined the importance of equalizing the financial aid provided to families affected by such tragedies. He called for the new Road Safety Manual to be presented soon and pushed for swifter implementation of safety measures, including road enforcement, vehicle fitness checks, and driver health evaluations, to prioritize passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025