Massive Rebuilding Effort Ahead for Gaza After Devastating Conflict

According to the United Nations, billions are needed to reconstruct Gaza after the catastrophic conflict between Israel and Hamas. An agreement to cease hostilities and exchange captives marks a step forward.

The extensive destruction, primarily from the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, has resulted in severe casualties and structural devastation. Tragically, the death toll reaches tens of thousands.

Gaza requires significant international assistance to clear debris and rebuild infrastructure. Currently, two-thirds of its pre-war buildings are damaged, leaving millions in urgent need of shelter and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)