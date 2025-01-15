Left Menu

Massive Rebuilding Effort Ahead for Gaza After Devastating Conflict

The United Nations reports that rebuilding Gaza after the war with Israel will cost billions. Numerous casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture have been recorded. The region faces a prolonged recovery, with housing, health, education, and food security significantly impacted. International aid and long-term commitment are essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:59 IST
Massive Rebuilding Effort Ahead for Gaza After Devastating Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

According to the United Nations, billions are needed to reconstruct Gaza after the catastrophic conflict between Israel and Hamas. An agreement to cease hostilities and exchange captives marks a step forward.

The extensive destruction, primarily from the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, has resulted in severe casualties and structural devastation. Tragically, the death toll reaches tens of thousands.

Gaza requires significant international assistance to clear debris and rebuild infrastructure. Currently, two-thirds of its pre-war buildings are damaged, leaving millions in urgent need of shelter and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025