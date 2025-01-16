Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy's Resilient Q3 Turnaround

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) posted a net profit of Rs 17.14 crore for Q3 FY25, bouncing back from a net loss of Rs 62.39 crore in the same period last year, as per a BSE filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 1,842.67 crore from Rs 610.31 crore year-over-year. In leadership updates, Sandeep Thomas Mathew was named interim CFO, succeeding Amit Jain as interim Global CEO effective February 28, 2025.

CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur emphasized the firm's resilience and commitment to scaling up operations and profitability, underlining SWREL's expertise in renewable EPC solutions with a 21.7 GW portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)