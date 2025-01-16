Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy's Resilient Q3 Turnaround

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 17.14 crore for Q3 FY25, reversing a Rs 62.39 crore loss from the previous year. The revenue increased to Rs 1,842.67 crore. Key leadership changes include the appointment of Sandeep Thomas Mathew as interim CFO, and Chandra Kishore Thakur as Global CEO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:40 IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWREL) posted a net profit of Rs 17.14 crore for Q3 FY25, bouncing back from a net loss of Rs 62.39 crore in the same period last year, as per a BSE filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 1,842.67 crore from Rs 610.31 crore year-over-year. In leadership updates, Sandeep Thomas Mathew was named interim CFO, succeeding Amit Jain as interim Global CEO effective February 28, 2025.

CEO Chandra Kishore Thakur emphasized the firm's resilience and commitment to scaling up operations and profitability, underlining SWREL's expertise in renewable EPC solutions with a 21.7 GW portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

