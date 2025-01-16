Left Menu

Empowering Agriculture: Direct Subsidies, New Boards, and Tech Adoption

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the importance of direct subsidies to farmers, urging a shift to organic alternatives. He highlights the role of agro-industries, advocates for technological adoption, and calls for improved farmer welfare. He stresses India's need for technological reforms and praises the creation of a national turmeric board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:27 IST
In a powerful address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for direct disbursement of subsidies to farmers, encouraging a shift towards organic farming alternatives.

Speaking at the Amrut Mahotsav and Alumni Meet at the College of Agriculture in Dharwad, Dhankhar highlighted the essential role of farmers in the economy and stressed the development of agro-based industries.

He praised the creation of a national turmeric board and urged further technological advancements within the farm sector. Dhankhar underscored the need for economic security and urged comprehensive support for farmers to tackle challenges like unpredictable weather and market conditions.

