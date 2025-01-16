Empowering Agriculture: Direct Subsidies, New Boards, and Tech Adoption

In a powerful address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for direct disbursement of subsidies to farmers, encouraging a shift towards organic farming alternatives.

Speaking at the Amrut Mahotsav and Alumni Meet at the College of Agriculture in Dharwad, Dhankhar highlighted the essential role of farmers in the economy and stressed the development of agro-based industries.

He praised the creation of a national turmeric board and urged further technological advancements within the farm sector. Dhankhar underscored the need for economic security and urged comprehensive support for farmers to tackle challenges like unpredictable weather and market conditions.

