Empowering Agriculture: Direct Subsidies, New Boards, and Tech Adoption
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the importance of direct subsidies to farmers, urging a shift to organic alternatives. He highlights the role of agro-industries, advocates for technological adoption, and calls for improved farmer welfare. He stresses India's need for technological reforms and praises the creation of a national turmeric board.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for direct disbursement of subsidies to farmers, encouraging a shift towards organic farming alternatives.
Speaking at the Amrut Mahotsav and Alumni Meet at the College of Agriculture in Dharwad, Dhankhar highlighted the essential role of farmers in the economy and stressed the development of agro-based industries.
He praised the creation of a national turmeric board and urged further technological advancements within the farm sector. Dhankhar underscored the need for economic security and urged comprehensive support for farmers to tackle challenges like unpredictable weather and market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Standard Glass Lining Technology's IPO Launch: A First for 2025
Women MPs Join National Reproductive Technology Board
Gearing Up for Maha Kumbh 2025: Safety, Technology, and Tradition in Prayagraj
Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Drone Technology Training
Standard Glass Lining Technology Limited Sets Sights on IPO Launch