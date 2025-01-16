Left Menu

Gas Diplomacy: Russia's Proposal to Aid Transdniestria

Russia has expressed readiness to supply gas to Transdniestria, a breakaway region of Moldova, contingent on Moldova's logistical support. The suspension since Jan. 1, linked to an unpaid $709 million debt disputed by Moldova, has left many residents without heating. Kremlin seeks cooperation for resumed delivery.

Updated: 16-01-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:23 IST
The Kremlin indicated on Thursday that it is prepared to resume gas supplies to Transdniestria, a breakaway region of Moldova, pending logistical cooperation from the Moldovan side. This development comes as Moscow attempts to address the gas crisis affecting the enclave, where thousands have been deprived of heating since early January.

Transdniestria's leader, Vadim Krasnoselsky, expressed optimism about receiving Russian gas soon. The supply was halted after Gazprom cut off exports over an unpaid debt, which Moldova disputes. Moscow attributes the interruption to Moldova and Kyiv's refusal to renew a gas transit agreement, claiming it destabilizes the Moldovan government.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for Moldovan cooperation, emphasizing that technical measures are necessary. He noted the absence of any commitment from Moldovan authorities, thus far, to facilitate the gas supply chain. The situation underscores the geopolitical tensions in the region amidst ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

