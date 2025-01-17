Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police Hunt for Attacker

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan became the target of a violent attack in his upscale Bandra apartment early Thursday morning. The intruder allegedly entered the premises using a fire escape staircase and confronted Khan's maid, leading to a dramatic escalated confrontation.

In the chaos that ensued, Saif intervened in an effort to diffuse the situation but ended up receiving several stab wounds. He was rapidly transported to Lilavati Hospital, where surgeons removed a blade lodged in his thoracic spinal cord. While Khan is currently in the ICU, he is reportedly out of danger with doctors closely monitoring his recovery.

Mumbai Police have launched a massive manhunt in Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar, suspecting the attacker boarded the first local train after the attack. Dixit Gedam, DCP of Mumbai Police, stated the incident was likely a robbery attempt, with demands made for one crore rupees. Multiple police teams are working tirelessly to track down the assailant.

(With inputs from agencies.)