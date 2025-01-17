Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police Hunt for Attacker

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra home by an intruder, who fled towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police, in an intensive search operation, are investigating the case as a robbery attempt, and efforts to apprehend the suspect are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:46 IST
Police personnel outside Satguru Sharan building. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan became the target of a violent attack in his upscale Bandra apartment early Thursday morning. The intruder allegedly entered the premises using a fire escape staircase and confronted Khan's maid, leading to a dramatic escalated confrontation.

In the chaos that ensued, Saif intervened in an effort to diffuse the situation but ended up receiving several stab wounds. He was rapidly transported to Lilavati Hospital, where surgeons removed a blade lodged in his thoracic spinal cord. While Khan is currently in the ICU, he is reportedly out of danger with doctors closely monitoring his recovery.

Mumbai Police have launched a massive manhunt in Vasai, Nalasopara, and Virar, suspecting the attacker boarded the first local train after the attack. Dixit Gedam, DCP of Mumbai Police, stated the incident was likely a robbery attempt, with demands made for one crore rupees. Multiple police teams are working tirelessly to track down the assailant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

