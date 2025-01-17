Fire Erupts at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing Power Plant
A fire at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing power plant in California has led to evacuation orders. The blaze was found at the plant's energy storage facility, according to company and county officials.
A significant fire broke out at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing power plant in Monterey County, California, triggering the evacuation of surrounding areas, as confirmed by both the company and local officials on Thursday.
The incident occurred at an energy storage facility within the plant, Vistra Corp reported, highlighting the potential risks associated with large-scale energy operations.
Local authorities and emergency services are actively addressing the situation to ensure public safety, while investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.
