Fire Erupts at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing Power Plant

A significant fire broke out at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing power plant in Monterey County, California, triggering the evacuation of surrounding areas, as confirmed by both the company and local officials on Thursday.

The incident occurred at an energy storage facility within the plant, Vistra Corp reported, highlighting the potential risks associated with large-scale energy operations.

Local authorities and emergency services are actively addressing the situation to ensure public safety, while investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)