Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing Power Plant

A fire at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing power plant in California has led to evacuation orders. The blaze was found at the plant's energy storage facility, according to company and county officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:56 IST
Fire Erupts at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing Power Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant fire broke out at Vistra Corp's Moss Landing power plant in Monterey County, California, triggering the evacuation of surrounding areas, as confirmed by both the company and local officials on Thursday.

The incident occurred at an energy storage facility within the plant, Vistra Corp reported, highlighting the potential risks associated with large-scale energy operations.

Local authorities and emergency services are actively addressing the situation to ensure public safety, while investigations into the cause of the fire are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025