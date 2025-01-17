Left Menu

Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO to Debut January 22

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd is setting a price between Rs 279 and Rs 294 per share for its IPO, opening January 22. The sale aims to generate around Rs 220.5 crore to fund working capital and corporate purposes. Half of the IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:09 IST
Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO to Debut January 22
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Denta Water and Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is gearing up for its IPO, scheduled to open for public subscription on January 22. The firm has set a price band of Rs 279 to Rs 294 per share for its initial offering.

The IPO, composed entirely of a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares, could raise approximately Rs 220.5 crore if priced at the upper limit. A significant portion of the proceeds, Rs 150 crore, is earmarked for working capital needs and some corporate purposes.

Denta Water, established in 2016, has positioned itself as a leading player in water Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services. The company completed 32 water management projects, with allocations for institutional (50%), retail (35%), and non-institutional (15%) investors. SMC Capitals is managing the issue as the sole lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025