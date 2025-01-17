Denta Water and Infra Solutions IPO to Debut January 22

Denta Water and Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is gearing up for its IPO, scheduled to open for public subscription on January 22. The firm has set a price band of Rs 279 to Rs 294 per share for its initial offering.

The IPO, composed entirely of a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares, could raise approximately Rs 220.5 crore if priced at the upper limit. A significant portion of the proceeds, Rs 150 crore, is earmarked for working capital needs and some corporate purposes.

Denta Water, established in 2016, has positioned itself as a leading player in water Engineering, Procurement, and Construction services. The company completed 32 water management projects, with allocations for institutional (50%), retail (35%), and non-institutional (15%) investors. SMC Capitals is managing the issue as the sole lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)