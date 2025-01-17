India Marks 150 Years of Meteorological Advancements with Bold Future Vision
Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasizes India's strides in weather forecasting and outlines plans for a space station by 2035 during a visit to Shimla's Meteorological Centre. The IMD celebrates 150 years of growth, unveiling upcoming advancements for improved meteorological facilities in Himachal Pradesh.
In a significant milestone, the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, one of the earliest centers established in 1875, hosted Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh. He reflected on the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 150-year journey. He noted Shimla's pivotal role due to its strategic location and initial establishment when a cyclone in Northeast India highlighted the need for natural disaster monitoring.
Singh lauded advancements in weather forecasting, stating, "Our capabilities are comparable to those of leading nations, and in some areas, we've surpassed them. The emphasis placed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, evident through initiatives like 'Mission Mausam', underscores the department's growing significance."
Looking ahead, Singh revealed India's space aspirations. "By 2035, we'll establish the Indian Space Station, enhancing our satellite deployment and emergency preparedness capabilities," he declared. Himachal Pradesh IMD head, Kuldeep Srivastava, detailed enhancements in regional meteorological facilities, proposing new radars for comprehensive state coverage and an agreement for a 48-hour advance forecast model.
