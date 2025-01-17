Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Advances in Criminal Law Reform

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a New Criminal Laws review meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These laws aim to streamline the judicial process, with CM Yadav highlighting Madhya Pradesh's advancements and future commitments to ensure efficient legal system transformation and regional development.

MP CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal meeting in New Delhi's North Block, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the implementation of New Criminal Laws. Yadav emphasized that these laws would expedite the judicial process, enhancing the efficiency of police operations in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is spearheading the use of e-summons and has received commendations from the Home Minister. Future reforms will include forensic science recruitment and police training, ensuring these legal advancements reach all societal levels. Yadav is committed to regular reviews, with the Chief Secretary assessing progress biweekly.

The new laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — mark a significant shift in India's legal landscape since their nationwide implementation in July. Emphasizing transparency and efficiency, these laws address modern-day challenges like cyber and organized crime, aiming for timely justice delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

