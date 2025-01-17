Left Menu

Trackk: Revolutionizing Financial Futures for Gen Z

TradeBook has rebranded as Trackk, aiming to provide an innovative trading and wealth-tech platform for Gen Z and millennials. With advanced features and a focus on empowering the next generation of investors, Trackk is set to enhance the trading experience and expand financial services.

Updated: 17-01-2025 15:09 IST
In a bold move to redefine its brand and mission, the popular trading platform previously known as TradeBook has transformed into Trackk. This rebranding reflects a sharpened focus on innovation and accessibility, targeting the financial needs of Gen Z and millennials with cutting-edge technology and design.

The company, which serves over 130,000 users and handles more than $50 million in monthly trading turnover, sees Trackk as a symbolic leap towards becoming the ultimate wealth-tech hub. CEO Vedant Gupte stated, "Trackk represents more than trading; it signals our evolution in empowering the new generation to control their financial futures."

Trackk's rebranding comes with advanced platform upgrades, including a faster interface, superior analytics, and a seamless user experience. The strategic move also includes plans to acquire a broking license, further broadening the suite of financial services offered. Early adopters joining the new Trackk community will enjoy perks like free brokerage and exclusive community access.

