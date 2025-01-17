Trackk: Revolutionizing Financial Futures for Gen Z

In a bold move to redefine its brand and mission, the popular trading platform previously known as TradeBook has transformed into Trackk. This rebranding reflects a sharpened focus on innovation and accessibility, targeting the financial needs of Gen Z and millennials with cutting-edge technology and design.

The company, which serves over 130,000 users and handles more than $50 million in monthly trading turnover, sees Trackk as a symbolic leap towards becoming the ultimate wealth-tech hub. CEO Vedant Gupte stated, "Trackk represents more than trading; it signals our evolution in empowering the new generation to control their financial futures."

Trackk's rebranding comes with advanced platform upgrades, including a faster interface, superior analytics, and a seamless user experience. The strategic move also includes plans to acquire a broking license, further broadening the suite of financial services offered. Early adopters joining the new Trackk community will enjoy perks like free brokerage and exclusive community access.

(With inputs from agencies.)