Left Menu

India's Economic Future Tied to Maritime Security: Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the crucial role of maritime security in India's economic prosperity. Addressing Naval officers, he highlighted the need for increased presence in strategic waters, cyber security measures, and a consultative approach involving Naval civilians to enhance offensive and defensive capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:12 IST
India's Economic Future Tied to Maritime Security: Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's economic prospects are intricately linked to its maritime security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated emphatically on Friday. While celebrating the 'Year of Naval Civilians' at DRDO Bhawan, he commended the noteworthy achievements and contributions made by Naval Civilians, underscoring their essential role in the Navy's operations.

Singh stressed the importance of safeguarding territorial waters and maintaining safe sea routes, noting the significant reduction in American and European naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). With rising threats in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and adjacent East African waters, Singh explained the Indian Navy's imperative to bolster its presence.

Highlighting the critical need for cyber security, Singh advocated for awareness campaigns within the armed forces amidst escalating cyber threats. He further discussed the strategic importance of India's geographic position, advocating for increased capability in both offensive and defensive facets of maritime operations, with input from all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025