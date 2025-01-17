India's Economic Future Tied to Maritime Security: Defence Minister

India's economic prospects are intricately linked to its maritime security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated emphatically on Friday. While celebrating the 'Year of Naval Civilians' at DRDO Bhawan, he commended the noteworthy achievements and contributions made by Naval Civilians, underscoring their essential role in the Navy's operations.

Singh stressed the importance of safeguarding territorial waters and maintaining safe sea routes, noting the significant reduction in American and European naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). With rising threats in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea, and adjacent East African waters, Singh explained the Indian Navy's imperative to bolster its presence.

Highlighting the critical need for cyber security, Singh advocated for awareness campaigns within the armed forces amidst escalating cyber threats. He further discussed the strategic importance of India's geographic position, advocating for increased capability in both offensive and defensive facets of maritime operations, with input from all stakeholders.

