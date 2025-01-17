Hindalco's Green Shift: Electric Vehicles for a Sustainable Future
Hindalco Industries Ltd is transitioning to electric vehicles at all its plants to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. The company has introduced electric bulkers in Odisha and inaugurated EV charging stations to promote green transportation. This initiative aims to significantly cut carbon emissions and reduce freight costs.
Hindalco Industries Ltd announced its ambitious plan to phase out diesel vehicles in favor of electric alternatives across all of its Indian plants, as part of its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions.
The initiative began with the deployment of electric bulkers at the company's Aditya Aluminium plant in Odisha, which will supply one million tonnes of fly ash to the local cement industry over the next five years. This step is complemented by the opening of two EV recharge stations to foster sustainable transport solutions.
Hindalco anticipates that this switch to electric vehicles will cut carbon dioxide emissions by 3,500 tonnes and save Rs 1.5 crore in transport costs, underlining its dedication to an environmentally responsible and cost-efficient business model.
