Left Menu

Hindalco's Green Shift: Electric Vehicles for a Sustainable Future

Hindalco Industries Ltd is transitioning to electric vehicles at all its plants to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. The company has introduced electric bulkers in Odisha and inaugurated EV charging stations to promote green transportation. This initiative aims to significantly cut carbon emissions and reduce freight costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:55 IST
Hindalco's Green Shift: Electric Vehicles for a Sustainable Future
  • Country:
  • India

Hindalco Industries Ltd announced its ambitious plan to phase out diesel vehicles in favor of electric alternatives across all of its Indian plants, as part of its commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions.

The initiative began with the deployment of electric bulkers at the company's Aditya Aluminium plant in Odisha, which will supply one million tonnes of fly ash to the local cement industry over the next five years. This step is complemented by the opening of two EV recharge stations to foster sustainable transport solutions.

Hindalco anticipates that this switch to electric vehicles will cut carbon dioxide emissions by 3,500 tonnes and save Rs 1.5 crore in transport costs, underlining its dedication to an environmentally responsible and cost-efficient business model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025