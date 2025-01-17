Left Menu

Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Minor in Jabalpur

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl. The incident occurred at the accused's home, where the victim went to play. A complaint was filed by the victim's mother, leading to the man's arrest and an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:12 IST
Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Minor in Jabalpur
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply troubling incident, Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district witnessed the arrest of a 42-year-old man accused of raping a five-year-old girl. According to local police, the accused lived in close proximity to the victim.

On Wednesday at approximately 8:30 PM, the alleged assault took place when the minor, visiting the accused's home to play, fell victim to the act. Shocked by the incident, the mother of the girl reported the crime to the Hanumantal police station.

Sub Inspector Sangeeta Chaudhary confirmed the arrest of Mohammad Islam following the filing of a formal complaint. Legal proceedings have commenced under relevant sections, and authorities continue to investigate. The arrest marked a decisive and swift move by local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025