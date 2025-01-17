Man Arrested for Alleged Assault on Minor in Jabalpur

In a deeply troubling incident, Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district witnessed the arrest of a 42-year-old man accused of raping a five-year-old girl. According to local police, the accused lived in close proximity to the victim.

On Wednesday at approximately 8:30 PM, the alleged assault took place when the minor, visiting the accused's home to play, fell victim to the act. Shocked by the incident, the mother of the girl reported the crime to the Hanumantal police station.

Sub Inspector Sangeeta Chaudhary confirmed the arrest of Mohammad Islam following the filing of a formal complaint. Legal proceedings have commenced under relevant sections, and authorities continue to investigate. The arrest marked a decisive and swift move by local law enforcement.

