New Horizons for Russia-Iran Nuclear Collaboration
Russia plans to build additional nuclear power units in Iran, as confirmed by President Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. One unit is already operational, and discussions are underway for further development to enhance bilateral cooperation in the nuclear sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:38 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is planning to expand its nuclear power cooperation with Iran, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday. This development was revealed during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The announcement highlights ongoing discussions to construct new nuclear power units in Iran, following the success of an already operational unit.
This initiative signals a strengthening of ties between Russia and Iran, aiming to enhance their collaboration in the nuclear power industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Celebrates DRDO's 67th Foundation Day: Sets Vision for Innovation and Collaboration in Defence R&D
NEAT 4.0 Revolutionizes Indian Education with Innovative EdTech Collaborations
DRDO's Strategic Leap: Advancing with New Defence Systems and Collaborations
Strengthening Ties: India and Iran's Strategic Collaboration
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Charts Roadmap for Rural Development in 2025, Advocates Holistic State-Centre Collaboration