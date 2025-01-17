Left Menu

New Horizons for Russia-Iran Nuclear Collaboration

Russia plans to build additional nuclear power units in Iran, as confirmed by President Vladimir Putin at a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. One unit is already operational, and discussions are underway for further development to enhance bilateral cooperation in the nuclear sector.

Russia is planning to expand its nuclear power cooperation with Iran, President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday. This development was revealed during a joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The announcement highlights ongoing discussions to construct new nuclear power units in Iran, following the success of an already operational unit.

This initiative signals a strengthening of ties between Russia and Iran, aiming to enhance their collaboration in the nuclear power industry.

