Race Against Time: Parliament Committee Races to Finalize Waqf Amendment Report

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, led by Jagdambika Pal, is swiftly traveling across the country to compile a detailed report on the Waqf Amendment Bill before the budget session begins on January 31. The bill seeks to address longstanding issues of mismanagement and illegal encroachments on Waqf properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:20 IST
Waqf JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, has underscored the urgency in preparing their report ahead of the budget session commencing January 31. The committee is undertaking a nationwide tour to gather insights for a comprehensive analysis.

Pal, while visiting Bihar, highlighted the importance of their work and emphasized meetings with key stakeholders, including the Waqf Board, delegations, and the Minority Commission. With the budget session looming, the committee is determined to submit a detailed report to address issues surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Pal noted that the bill, introduced to resolve conflicts involving Waqf properties, is aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability. The committee has already conducted 34 meetings in Delhi, engaging with over 204 delegations. This bill proposes reforms such as digitization and legal measures to reclaim illegal property occupations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

