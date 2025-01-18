Left Menu

APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy Leads Massive Protest Against Amit Shah's Visit

APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy has voiced her strong opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Andhra Pradesh, demanding his apology over derogatory remarks about BR Ambedkar. The Congress plans widespread protests, urging allied parties to join in condemning the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:40 IST
APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy Leads Massive Protest Against Amit Shah's Visit
Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YS Sharmila Reddy, Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has vehemently opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to the state. She accuses Shah of disrespecting BR Ambedkar and insists he has no right to enter the region.

Reddy announced plans for large-scale protests at Ambedkar statues throughout Andhra Pradesh to denounce Shah's controversial remarks about Ambedkar made in the Rajya Sabha. She highlighted the gravity of the insult, equating it to an act of treason, and demanded Shah's resignation.

Furthermore, Reddy criticized allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as the TDP and Janasena Party, for not seeking Shah's apology. She urged Congress's coalition partners to join the call for a public apology, emphasizing respect for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025