APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy Leads Massive Protest Against Amit Shah's Visit
APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy has voiced her strong opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Andhra Pradesh, demanding his apology over derogatory remarks about BR Ambedkar. The Congress plans widespread protests, urging allied parties to join in condemning the incident.
YS Sharmila Reddy, Chief of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has vehemently opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming visit to the state. She accuses Shah of disrespecting BR Ambedkar and insists he has no right to enter the region.
Reddy announced plans for large-scale protests at Ambedkar statues throughout Andhra Pradesh to denounce Shah's controversial remarks about Ambedkar made in the Rajya Sabha. She highlighted the gravity of the insult, equating it to an act of treason, and demanded Shah's resignation.
Furthermore, Reddy criticized allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), such as the TDP and Janasena Party, for not seeking Shah's apology. She urged Congress's coalition partners to join the call for a public apology, emphasizing respect for marginalized communities.
