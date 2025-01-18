MHA Awards FCRA Certificates to 67 Associations in 2023

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has so far approved Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) certificates for 67 associations in 2023, reflecting their involvement in wide-ranging social, cultural, educational, religious, and economic activities that benefit communities across India.

Among the recipients are four prominent Delhi-based associations, including His Holiness the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust, which, along with Sambhavna Trust, Vyomini Social Foundation, and Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN), received separate FCRA certifications. These organizations are involved in diverse community-focused initiatives.

West Bengal's Alipurduar Manabik Mukh has become the latest to receive FCRA certification, emphasizing accessible healthcare through discounted services. The MHA's issuance of these certificates underscores its commitment to ensure that foreign funds are leveraged for advancing public welfare while maintaining transparency and security under Indian law.

