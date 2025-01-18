Outcry Over RG Kar Case Verdict as Brinda Karat Points to Corruption

In the wake of the Sealdah Court's verdict finding Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar case, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat has leveled serious accusations against the Bengal government and RG Kar Hospital's administration. Karat argues the incident is a consequence of pervasive corruption, holding these entities accountable for their alleged complicity.

Brinda Karat stated, 'Everyone knows Sanjay Roy is guilty, but there are dominant forces backing him. This incident is a product of corrupt networks entwined with the state, hospital leadership, and administrators, fostering such heinous acts.' Her comments underscore a growing clamor for transparency and reform amid public outrage.

Concurrently, Rajdeep Haldar, representing victim 'Abhaya', highlighted inconsistencies in Roy's defense. Haldar noted that, with crucial argument points being considered in the verdict, the legal team remains poised to demand further investigation should the chargesheet disappoint in gratifying the victim's family.

