Verdict in RG Kar Case Sparks Hope for Justice

In a significant development, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court has declared Sanjay Roy guilty in the high-profile RG Kar Medical College case involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. The verdict was delivered by Justice Anirban Das on Saturday, confirming Roy's involvement in the heinous crime.

Reacting to the court's decision, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari expressed his belief that this is not the final word and voiced hope that the Supreme Court and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would uncover the truth. Adhikari emphasized the need for clarity, pointing out several remaining questions arising from the forensic reports and victim's family's concerns.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer at the hospital, pleaded his innocence in court, claiming he was framed and falsely implicated. Despite his protestations, the court cited evidence, including sections 64, 66, and 103/1 of BNS, recounting how the accused allegedly assaulted and murdered the doctor. The quantum of punishment is set to be announced on Monday, with widespread attention focused on the outcome.

