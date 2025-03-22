Bayer Faces $2.1 Billion Verdict in Roundup Cancer Case
A Georgia jury ordered Bayer to pay $2.1 billion over claims that its Roundup weed killer caused cancer. Bayer plans to appeal, noting conflicts with scientific evidence. Over 60,000 similar cases are pending, following Bayer's $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto. The verdict includes $65 million in compensatory damages.
In a significant development, a jury in Georgia has mandated Bayer to pay approximately $2.1 billion in a legal case where the plaintiff claimed the company's Roundup weed killer was the cause of his cancer. This decision adds to the mounting legal challenges faced by Bayer, one of the industry's giants in seeds and pesticides.
The German conglomerate, which acquired Roundup with its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018, has expressed intentions to appeal, citing discrepancies with scientific evidence consensus. To date, Bayer has settled claims worth $10 billion but still faces over 60,000 pending cases.
The jury's decision, encompassing $65 million in compensatory damages and $2 billion in punitive damages, is considered among the largest legal settlements related to Roundup. Bayer maintains that verdicts in similar completed cases have seen damages reduced by 90% from original jury decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
