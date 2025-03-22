Defamation Charges Loom Over AAP Leaders: Court Awaits Verdict

In a pivotal legal development, the Rouse Avenue court has scheduled a verdict on the defamation complaint against former Delhi CM Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The complaint, lodged by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit, accuses the AAP leaders of making damaging allegations during a December 2024 press conference.

Dikshit contends that the defendants orchestrated a defamatory campaign at the press conference, accusing him and the Indian National Congress of taking substantial funds from the Bharatiya Janata Party to undermine the Aam Aadmi Party's electoral prospects. The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Paras Dalal, has slated the matter for an order on April 3, 2025, following pre-summoning hearings.

The controversy intensified after a live broadcast of the press conference was shared by Atishi on her social media platform, escalating to widespread media coverage. The complaint suggests that these actions were a deliberate attempt to tarnish Dikshit's reputation, leading to a potential legal battle over defamation, punishable under Section 356 of BNS, 2023. The court's decision could set a significant precedent in political defamation cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)