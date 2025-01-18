Karnataka's Jai Bapu-Bhim Convention: A Tribute to Legacy and Constitution

In a decisive move highlighting India's democratic ideals, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, unveiled plans for the Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention—a significant event dedicated to honoring Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar. The convention aims to reinforce Congress's deep-rooted connection to the nation's history and its foundational figures.

Announced during a press briefing in Hubballi, Shivakumar emphasized the symbolic importance of this gathering, coinciding with the centennial of Gandhi's presidency in the Indian National Congress. The event, managed by H K Patil and organized under Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership, seeks to mobilize representation from all societal sections to reaffirm constitutional values.

Initially set for late December but postponed due to Manmohan Singh's passing, the convention is rescheduled for January 21, 2023, at Suvarna Soudha. It underscores the Congress's commitment to uphold BR Ambedkar's honor amidst allegations of disrespect by the BJP, advocating for widespread participation across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)