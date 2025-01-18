Left Menu

Karnataka's Jai Bapu-Bhim Convention: A Tribute to Legacy and Constitution

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced the Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention, celebrating Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar while emphasizing the Congress party’s historical roots. The event aims to unite communities in upholding the Constitution and honoring Ambedkar, following BJP's alleged disrespect. Scheduled for January 21, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:28 IST
Karnataka's Jai Bapu-Bhim Convention: A Tribute to Legacy and Constitution
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move highlighting India's democratic ideals, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, unveiled plans for the Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention—a significant event dedicated to honoring Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. BR Ambedkar. The convention aims to reinforce Congress's deep-rooted connection to the nation's history and its foundational figures.

Announced during a press briefing in Hubballi, Shivakumar emphasized the symbolic importance of this gathering, coinciding with the centennial of Gandhi's presidency in the Indian National Congress. The event, managed by H K Patil and organized under Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership, seeks to mobilize representation from all societal sections to reaffirm constitutional values.

Initially set for late December but postponed due to Manmohan Singh's passing, the convention is rescheduled for January 21, 2023, at Suvarna Soudha. It underscores the Congress's commitment to uphold BR Ambedkar's honor amidst allegations of disrespect by the BJP, advocating for widespread participation across party lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025