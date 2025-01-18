Left Menu

Akashvani Launches Kumbhvani News for Mahakumbh Pilgrims

Akashvani's Kumbhvani News Bulletins reach Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj via loudspeakers and radio. Launched on January 18, 2025, broadcasts occur thrice daily, aiming to keep devotees updated on the Mahakumbh Mela. Available on 103.5 MHz, NewsonAIR app, Waves OTT, and YouTube, the service earns praise for its reliable updates.

Representative Image (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking move to ensure that devotees are kept informed during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Akashvani's Kumbhvani News Bulletins have started live broadcasts through the public address system in Mahakumbh Nagar. The inaugural bulletin was broadcast at 8:30 am on January 18, 2025, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

The Kumbhvani bulletins are scheduled to air three times daily, offering updates on the sprawling spiritual and cultural festivities of the Mahakumbh Mela. Besides the loudspeaker announcements, listeners can also tune in to 103.5 MHz in Prayagraj, or access the bulletins via the NewsonAIR app, the Waves OTT platform, and Akashvani's official YouTube channel, News on AIR Official.

Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal remarked that Mahakumbh is a significant spiritual congregation, and Prasar Bharati is dedicated to ensuring accurate real-time news delivery. A specially assigned team of reporters, editors, and newsreaders is positioned in Prayagraj to cover the mega event comprehensively. The service, viewed as a 'noble initiative' by attendees, has earned accolades for its precision and reliability.

