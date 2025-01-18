Left Menu

Sealdah Court's Verdict Stirs Controversy in RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

The Sealdah Court has found Sanjay Roy guilty in the RG Kar rape-murder case, a decision welcomed by TMC but questioned by BJP and others. Doubts about evidence and the involvement of more individuals persist. Calls for stringent punishment and further investigation continue to mount amid political tensions.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court's verdict in the RG Kar rape-murder case has sparked significant controversy across West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress leaders have lauded the judgment, asserting it validates the Kolkata Police's prompt arrest and investigation.

The court, on Saturday, found Sanjay Roy guilty of the heinous crime against a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. Protests erupted as sections of the BNS were invoked against Roy, who allegedly assaulted and killed the victim in a hospital seminar room. Despite the conviction, doubts linger regarding a broader conspiracy.

The BJP alleges evidence tampering by police and hints at political motivations. Union Minister Sukanto Majumdar demands further inquiry, expressing skepticism over Roy's lone culpability. With calls for justice and harsh punishment intensifying, the case spotlights alleged governance failures and demands for truth and accountability.

