Hamas Announces Release of Israeli Hostages Amid Ceasefire

Hamas announced the release of three Israeli hostages on the first day of the ceasefire deal in Gaza. This announcement was made by a spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing through a Telegram post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant development related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Hamas has disclosed the names of three Israeli hostages set to be released. This announcement marks the initial phase of a new ceasefire agreement.

The news was conveyed by a spokesperson from Hamas's armed wing, through a post on the popular messaging platform, Telegram.

Observers see this move as a crucial step towards easing tensions in the region, though many challenges remain in achieving lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

