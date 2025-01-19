Hamas Announces Release of Israeli Hostages Amid Ceasefire

In a significant development related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Hamas has disclosed the names of three Israeli hostages set to be released. This announcement marks the initial phase of a new ceasefire agreement.

The news was conveyed by a spokesperson from Hamas's armed wing, through a post on the popular messaging platform, Telegram.

Observers see this move as a crucial step towards easing tensions in the region, though many challenges remain in achieving lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)