Hamas Announces Release of Israeli Hostages Amid Ceasefire
Hamas announced the release of three Israeli hostages on the first day of the ceasefire deal in Gaza. This announcement was made by a spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing through a Telegram post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 19-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 14:02 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant development related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Hamas has disclosed the names of three Israeli hostages set to be released. This announcement marks the initial phase of a new ceasefire agreement.
The news was conveyed by a spokesperson from Hamas's armed wing, through a post on the popular messaging platform, Telegram.
Observers see this move as a crucial step towards easing tensions in the region, though many challenges remain in achieving lasting peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Israeli
- hostages
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- armed wing
- spokesperson
- Telegram
- release
- announcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
‘Hospitals have become battlegrounds’: Gaza’s health system on brink of collapse
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks
Escalating Tensions: Gaza Strikes and Ceasefire Efforts Intensify
Escalating Conflict: Severe Casualties in Gaza Amid Ongoing Strikes