Funding Crisis: Afghan Women's Future at Risk

The Norwegian Refugee Council's chief warned that funding cuts pose severe risks to assisting Afghan women, underscoring a decline in financial backing for aid groups in the region.

Jan Egeland highlighted that women, who make up half of the NRC's beneficiaries, are experiencing heightened challenges due to a steep reduction in assistance for crucial programs. As financial support wanes, the ability to deliver education and healthcare services dwindles, exacerbated by Taliban-imposed restrictions and a shortage of female medical staff.

Egeland urged the international community to support Afghanistan amid sanctions blocking external financial flows. Despite asserting education as a priority, leaders have left many programs for women underfunded, further hindering their opportunities.

