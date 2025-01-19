Funding Crisis: Afghan Women's Future at Risk
The Norwegian Refugee Council's Jan Egeland highlights that funding cuts are significantly impacting aid programs for Afghan women. With a drastic reduction in support, women face difficulties in accessing education and healthcare amidst sanctions and policy restrictions post-Taliban takeover.
The Norwegian Refugee Council's chief warned that funding cuts pose severe risks to assisting Afghan women, underscoring a decline in financial backing for aid groups in the region.
Jan Egeland highlighted that women, who make up half of the NRC's beneficiaries, are experiencing heightened challenges due to a steep reduction in assistance for crucial programs. As financial support wanes, the ability to deliver education and healthcare services dwindles, exacerbated by Taliban-imposed restrictions and a shortage of female medical staff.
Egeland urged the international community to support Afghanistan amid sanctions blocking external financial flows. Despite asserting education as a priority, leaders have left many programs for women underfunded, further hindering their opportunities.
