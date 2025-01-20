Left Menu

Bihar Trio Arrested with Cannabis at Agartala Station

Three alleged drug traffickers from Bihar were apprehended with 21.3 kg of cannabis at Agartala Railway Station. In collaboration, the GRP and RPF arrested the suspects, seizing cannabis worth Rs 2.1 lakh. Investigations are ongoing, promising further arrests in the larger trafficking network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:03 IST
Bihar Trio Arrested with Cannabis at Agartala Station
Two of the three arrested suspects (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended three alleged drug traffickers from Bihar at Agartala Railway Station, seizing 21.3 kilograms of cannabis late on January 19. The suspects, caught on platform 1 just before the Rani Kamalapati Express was set to depart, are identified as Shambhu Paswan, 38, Niranjan Kumar, 20, and Shanti Devi, 38, all hailing from the Samastipur district.

Authorities revealed that the cannabis, valued at about Rs 2.1 lakh, was concealed in three bags. Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to previous interstate drug smuggling activities, reportedly spanning four to five similar trips. They also divulged details concerning a broader criminal network based near the station, which officials are now actively investigating. A case has been filed under the NDPS Act at Agartala GRP Police Station against the accused, who are slated to appear before the court on January 20.

This operation follows a similar bust on January 11, when a collaborative effort by Agartala's GR police station and the RPF led to the arrest of two individuals, Mohammad Mehedi Hasan Nazmul and Shaheena Akhtar, also implicated in narcotic trafficking. Officers confiscated Rs 8.3 lakh in cash during the arrest, believed to be profits from drug sales. The recent string of busts marks a crackdown on drug trafficking via railway networks, with more arrests anticipated as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025